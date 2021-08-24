Our smoky skies continue

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The air quality alert for Deschutes County is still in place until Wednesday at noon. Other than some smoke in the sky, we will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

With light and variable cloud cover, we will be staying cool through the rest of the week. Highs will be around 80 Saturday, and we will get back to the mid to upper 80s coming out of the weekend into next week.

