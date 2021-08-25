Our air quality alert was extended through the weekend

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Most of Central Oregon is under an air quality alert until noon Monday.

Other than the smoke, we will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with a gentle northwest breeze.

While we will see a few scattered clouds, we will stay dry and cool for the rest of the week. We will get plenty of sunshine this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and all of that will be carried into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US