Calm and cool for the weekend

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Showers will taper off toward the end of the day, leaving us under partly cloudy skies Friday night. Lows will be in the 40s and our winds will become calm this evening.

Our air quality alert will stay in place until Saturday at noon. Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s and light and variable breezes.

We will see plenty of sunshine next week, but our highs will stay cool. Expect to see highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

