Calm and clear to start the week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oreogn!

We start our week off with mostly clear skies and good air quality. Our skies will be mostly sunny this week, with highs in the low to mid 70s and light and variable breezes.

Friday will bring some changes, with our next chance for rain and highs cooling into the 60s. The chance for showers carries through the weekend, with highs dropping into the 50s.

Despite the cooler daytime temperatures, our overnight temperatures will be near average all week.

