Clear skies Tuesday, but changes are on the way

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our air quality is back to "good" levels all across the region!

Temperatures Tuesday night will be on the warm side, ranging in the 40s with mostly clear skies.

A few scattered clouds will accompany cooling temperatures over the next couple days. A system moving in Friday will bring a chance for showers and some colder air. Our chance of rain will increase Saturday, then continue into Sunday and next week.

Highs for the weekend will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the low 30s to low 40s.

