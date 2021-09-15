Cooler, with rain on the way

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at a cooler night Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s, and breezes will become light out of the northwest.

We will hold on to the sunny skies Thursday but see cooler highs, in the mid to upper 60s. We do get back to temperatures a little more average Friday, but that is also when our clouds thicken.

Rain is likely Friday night and through the weekend. Some of this may even pull into Monday morning. This system will also pull cold air into the region. We will stay chilly well into next week, even when the rain has stopped.

