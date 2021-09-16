Rain is coming

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon,

Our skies will become partly cloudy Thursday night, but we will remain dry for now. Lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, again with calm breezes.

We will wake up to mostly clear skies Friday morning, but watch the clouds thicken through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The southward advance of a system along the Canadian coast line will bring us some showers Friday night. Rainy, cool conditions will stay with us through the weekend. Look for mid 60s for highs Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. Showers will start to break up Sunday night.

Skies become mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday. The next weak system will bring a very slight chance of isolated showers next Wednesday.

