The rain is about to begin falling on Central Oregon

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Strengthening winds will affect the entire region in advance of n incoming storm, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. With an increasing chance of rain Saturday, southwesterly winds will be gusty, up to 20 mph.

This weekend will be the most significant rain event we have seen so far this year. Central Oregon could see as much as 0.5" to 1.0" of rain by Monday morning. There will also be heavy rain in the valley and mountains…just what we need to aid in the wildfire-fighting efforts. Sunday night, the mountain tops and some upper elevations could see the first snow of the season, also.

This system will move out of the area beginning Monday. While the sunshine does return to the High Desert, we will be staying cool through much of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US