We’re looking at a warm and clear week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Sunshine returns to the High Desert this week, with a bit warmer temperatures.

Monday night lows will be near average, in the 30s, with light breezes. Highs on Tuesday will be much warmer than this weekend, reaching back into the high 70s to low 80s.

We're also looking at light winds and clear skies all week. Highs will teeter around these temperatures all week, with lows warming slightly into the upper 40s by the weekend.

