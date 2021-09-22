A gradual warming is ahead

Weather

Happy first day of fall!!!

We will see some clearing Wednesday night, while lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clear skies will return with some gradual warming over the next couple days. We will be around 80 degrees Friday, and this will take us into a pleasant weekend. We hit the low 80s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

Cooler air and increasing clouds begin to move in Sunday. Expect a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the upper 60s Monday and low 60s Tuesday.

