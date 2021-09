Weather

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

We're experiencing a nice, cool Saturday evening, with partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures across the High Desert tonight will be in the 40's and 50's.

Sunday will be another warm day, topping out in the 70's and 80's, but the clouds will roll in as we anticipate rain by 11 p.m. Monday will be cool and rainy with thick clouds, as we drop into the mid 60's to start the week.