Scattered showers with us through Tuesday afternoon

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We continue to see a chance for showers overnight Monday, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph overnight. The showers will taper off through the noon hour Tuesday and skies will become partly cloudy.

Highs will only be in the mid 50s and lows will dip to freezing and below. A brief warming trend will have us in the low 70s by Thursday. With a variable cloud cover, Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s. Under sunny skies, next Sunday we will be in the mid 70s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US