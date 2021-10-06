A freeze warning begins early Thursday morning

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Chilly temperatures and mostly clear skies will stay with us Wednesday night, with lows dipping into the low 20s to low 30s.

We can expect a frosty morning Thursday, with a freeze warning in place from 2 -9 a.m. This will be followed by a sunny, but cold day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday.

We will stay chilly for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s and lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Skies will be mostly clear going into the weekend.

Clouds will thicken Sunday and deliver a chance of rain from about noon on. Lows Sunday night will be sub-freezing, and the snow level will be dropping to about 3,200 feet, so some may see snow mix into the rain showers. Monday, we will see some gradual clearing, but prepare to stay chilly well into next week.

