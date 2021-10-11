A frosty night, with a chance for mixed showers later this week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear Monday night, with lows that dip into the low teens to low 20s. Humidity levels will remain fairly high overnight, so we can expect a very frosty Tuesday morning.

With a variable cloud cover, we can expect highs in the low to mid-50s through the middle of the week. A weak front moving through the region Tuesday night will deliver a chance of mixed showers. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail going into the weekend. Highs will climb back to the low to mid 60's.

