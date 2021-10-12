Cool, with a chance for mixed showers

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We have a chance of showers Tuesday night. Mixed showers for some, but with lows ranging from the low 20s to low 30s, snow showers are expected for many.

The tail end of the approaching front will pass quickly and our skies will partially clear Wednesday. A body of cold air will stay with us through Thursday, so we won't warm much and may see a few light showers. Highs will stay in the low to mid-50s. Lows will be in the low 20s to low 30s.

We will hold onto a few clouds through the end of the week, but we will stay dry. Friday and Saturday, we will see highs get back to something more normal for this time of year, but we will cool back down Sunday and into next week.

