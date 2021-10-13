We have slight chance for showers, then dry out and briefly warm up

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Expect mostly clear skies for us Wednesday night, with our lows dipping into the 20s. A breeze out of the southwest will not prevent some frost from forming by morning.

Scattered clouds will be with us through the rest of the week, and we will see a warming trend that will have us in the low 70s by Saturday. On Sunday, we can expect partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of an isolated shower or two.

Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, will carry us into next week

