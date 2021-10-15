Fair weather for a few days

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Friday night, with a light southerly breeze, and lows will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

We will see a repeat of fair weather conditions Saturday…only a bit warmer. Saturday's highs will top out in the mid-70s with the next system moving in quickly Sunday.

Clouds will thicken and we have a fair chance of rain Sunday afternoon and night. It will move through quickly and leave us mostly sunny Monday, with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s.

We start the week under mostly sunny skies, but clouds will thicken Tuesday night.

