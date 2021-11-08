A new wind advisory begins Monday night

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A wind advisory begins in Central Oregon Monday night at 7 p.m. and will be in place until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday night will be relatively warm, with lows in the 30s and 40s and southerly winds up to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. Rain is likely to begin overnight. This system will keep us rainy, with mixed showers possible in the higher elevations through Tuesday.

It will also keep us cold through the middle of the week, with some mild warming beginning Veterans Day. We will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 50s this weekend.

