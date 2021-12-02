Still warm and mostly clear, with showers on the way

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will become partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows will in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Breezes will stay light and variable.

Temperatures will stay pretty consistent through the coming weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and lows will be in the low to mid-30s. We will see a very slight chance of isolated showers Saturday, but the next serious rain is not expected until Sunday night into Monday.

We will see a break in the showers Tuesday, but that is also the day when our highs drop back to the mid to upper 40s; something a little more normal for this time of year. A chance of rain will return Wednesday.

