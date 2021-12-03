Warm to start the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Friday night, but there is no threat of any showers yet. Breezes will remain light and generally out of the south.

The weekend will remain pretty nice, but we will see a significant difference in temperature between Saturday and Sunday. Skies will stay partly cloudy all weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s, with a slight chance of showers on the east slopes st start the day. Then we clear up a bit and dip to the mid-40s Sunday.

There will be a good chance of seeing some scattered snow showers Sunday night that will turn to scattered rain showers Monday. There will be a break in the showers Tuesday, but a chance of mixed showers will return Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

