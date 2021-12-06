Off-and-on mixed showers this week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

After evening showers, skies become mostly cloudy Monday night. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s, with light southerly breezes. Tuesday looks to be a little warmer, with plenty of sun breaks, and then clouds will thicken in the evening. A chance of overnight showers will stretch into Wednesday morning.

Beginning Wednesday, we can expect cooler, more average temperatures. Look for a chance of snow showers Thursday into Thursday night, and then another break on Friday. A chance of mixed showers will settle in Friday night, and it is expected to stay with us through the coming weekend.

