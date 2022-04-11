Portland sees first measurable April snow in known history; High Desert also sees late snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland received its first measurable April snowfall in recorded history on Monday as a spring storm brought rare late-season snow elsewhere and large amounts in the Cascades.

One inch of snow fell at Portland International Airport, setting a record with the only measurable amount of snow there since official record-keeping for snowfall began there in 1940, the National Weather Service said.

Schools across the region were closed and some areas about an hour west of Portland received up to several inches of snow.

Portland General Electric reported more than 55,000 customers were without power in a six-county region of western Oregon.

A winter storm warning was in effect on Mount Hood for the next 24 hours and between 12 and 24 inches of snow was expected to fall.

Highway 26 was closed Monday morning between Interstate 405 and the State Highway 217 interchange, KGW reported.

Commuters all over Portland faced a slippery and snarled commute, particularly on the west side, with widespread reports of downed tree limbs, stalled cars and smaller-scale road closures.

Parts of the High Desert also saw several inches of snow, while others saw little or none. Weather spotters around Bend reported .3 to 1.6 inches, while one west of La Pine recorded nearly five inches and another in the Sisters area reported an inch.,