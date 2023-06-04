We’re in store for a warm week ahead

Hope you had a refreshing weekend Central Oregon! A warming trend will continue as we begin our first full week of June.

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the mid 40’s to low 50’s.

Look forward to sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80’s on Monday. Breezy conditions are expected gusting upwards of 22 miles per hour by Monday night.

Though we’ll enjoy temperatures in the 80’s this week, there is a slight chance of showers by Tuesday night.

