Sunshine, warm temperatures and showers are expected this week

Good morning Central Oregon! Look forward to a warming trend as we begin our first full week of June.

Look forward to sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80’s today. Breezy conditions are expected gusting upwards of 22 miles per hour by tonight.

Though we’ll enjoy temperatures in the 80’s this week, there is a slight chance of showers by Tuesday night.

Have a sparkling day!