As summer kicks off this week, summer weather, not so much

With two major events happening this week, Juneteenth (June 19th), and the beginning of the Summer Solstice (June 21st), weather conditions may not match the vibe.

There's a chance of showers and breezy conditions on Sunday night. We may even get a bit of snow in the mountains around the 5800 feet level, lowering to 4600 feet after midnight.

Sunday night temperatures will drop down to the upper 20's to mid 30's. Expect breezy conditions with winds gusting between 11 to 23 mph.

Not much change going into Monday. Showers, thunderstorms and breezy conditions will stay with us until Monday night. Daytime temperatures during this week will hover between the 60's and 70's.

The Summer Solstice typically lands on June 21st. However, the solstice can happen anytime between June 20th and June 22nd.

By Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's. We may see more showers during the latter part of the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

By Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's. We may see more showers during the latter part of the week.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US