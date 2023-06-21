Mild temperatures are expected during the first day of summer before we feel a warming trend

Skip to Content
Wednesday marks the first day of summer and the summer solstice. In terms of daylight, Wednesday will be exactly 10 hours, 6 minutes longer than the December solstice.

The solstice occurs when one of earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun which makes Wednesday, June 21st, with the longest amount of sunlight.

We’re looking at mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, the first day of summer but those temperatures will stay relatively mild, in the 70’s.

As the week progresses, the temperatures will begin to rise, reaching the 80’s by the weekend.

