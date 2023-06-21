Sunshine, rain showers, thunderstorms and warmer temperatures are ahead

Happy Wednesday Central Oregon. It’s the first day of summer.

Wednesday evening, expect mostly clear with temperatures between the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Expect sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 70’s, much like what we experienced on Wednesday. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday – clearing out to mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Temperatures will begin to rise from the low 80’s to the upper 80’s by then.

