Sunshine, possible thunderstorms and breezy conditions expected

Happy summer Central Oregon!

Thursday evening expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to upper 40’s.

There’s a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the La Pine area on Friday through Friday night.

Expect breezy conditions in the Prineville area on Thursday evening through Saturday night, gusting upwards of 22 mph.

Mostly sunny skies in the Bend and Redmond areas on Friday with temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Temperatures will begin to slowly rise as we approach the weekend – upper 70’s to low 80’s.

