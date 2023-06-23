Skip to Content
Weather

Sunshine, possible thunderstorms and breezy conditions expected

By
Published 1:07 AM

Happy summer Central Oregon!

Thursday evening expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to upper 40’s. 

There’s a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the La Pine area on Friday through Friday night.  

Expect breezy conditions in the Prineville area on Thursday evening through Saturday night, gusting upwards of 22 mph.

Mostly sunny skies in the Bend and Redmond areas on Friday with temperatures in the mid 70’s. 

Temperatures will begin to slowly rise as we approach the weekend – upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content