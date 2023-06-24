Possible isolated showers with mild temperatures expected

Skip to Content
Happy Weekend Central Oregon.

We may experience some isolated showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night, in the Prineville and La Pine areas.  In fact, some of these storms could produce heavy rain.  

Those showers will keep the high desert relatively mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. We’ll just about reach the low 80’s in the Prineville and Madras areas by Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to rise from the low 80’s to low 90’s by next Friday.

