Summertime is here Central Oregon

What to expect for the next few days? Breezy conditions on the High Desert tonight through Wednesday evening.

Lots of sunshine for the next few days as temperatures begin to warm to the low 90’s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US