Summertime weather arrives this week

Happy Tuesday Central Oregon!

Monday evening, we experienced thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and pea-to-dime sized hail.

Tuesday, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in some parts like Bend, La Pine and Sunriver, as well as Prineville, which may stay with us through Tuesday night.

Expect breezy conditions on and off, gusting upwards of 22 mph.

Throughout this week, expect sunny skies with temperatures beginning in the low 80’s and rising to the low 90’s by Friday.

Have a sparkling day!