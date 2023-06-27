Skip to Content
Weather

Summertime weather arrives this week

KTVZ
By
New
June 26, 2023 10:28 PM
Published 4:00 AM

Happy Tuesday Central Oregon!

Monday evening, we experienced thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and pea-to-dime sized hail.

Tuesday, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in some parts like Bend, La Pine and Sunriver, as well as Prineville, which may stay with us through Tuesday night.

Expect breezy conditions on and off, gusting upwards of 22 mph.

Throughout this week, expect sunny skies with temperatures beginning in the low 80’s and rising to the low 90’s by Friday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling day!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content