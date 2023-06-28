Expect beautiful days ahead, weather-wise

Happy mid-week Central Oregon! What to expect for the next few days?

You’ll feel breezy conditions in the Prineville and Sisters areas Wednesday evening, with mostly clear skies as well.

Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures to enjoy for the next few days – temperatures hovering in the low 90’s, taking us through the weekend and into next week.

