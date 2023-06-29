Skip to Content
Weather

Sunshine and warm temperatures take over the High Desert

KTVZ
By
today at 2:55 AM
Published 4:00 AM

Good morning Central Oregon! What to expect for the next few days? Breezy conditions in the Prineville and Sisters areas, gusting upwards of 24 mph through Thursday evening.

Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures to enjoy for the next few days – temperatures hovering in the low 90’s, taking us through the weekend and into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling day!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content