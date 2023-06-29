Sunshine and warm temperatures take over the High Desert

Good morning Central Oregon! What to expect for the next few days? Breezy conditions in the Prineville and Sisters areas, gusting upwards of 24 mph through Thursday evening.

Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures to enjoy for the next few days – temperatures hovering in the low 90’s, taking us through the weekend and into next week.

Have a sparkling day!