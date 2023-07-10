Skip to Content
Weather

Summertime! Summertime! Summertime! The High Desert is heating up

KTVZ
By
July 9, 2023 11:31 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Happy Monday! Hot weather continues to reign supreme here in Central Oregon!

Expect clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Breezy conditions are expected through Tuesday night, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Our humidity levels range between 37% and 40%. Most people are comfortable with a relative humidity level of 30%-50%. Higher levels are uncomfortable because there's too much moisture in the air, making people sweaty and unable to cool down.

We will maintain sunshine and hot temperatures, reaching the low to mid 90’s by Friday. The Warm Springs area will hit over 90 degrees by Tuesday.

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give sky gazers in 17 American states INCLUDING OREGON, a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.

Have a great week!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content