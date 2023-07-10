Summertime! Summertime! Summertime! The High Desert is heating up

Happy Monday! Hot weather continues to reign supreme here in Central Oregon!

Expect clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Breezy conditions are expected through Tuesday night, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Our humidity levels range between 37% and 40%. Most people are comfortable with a relative humidity level of 30%-50%. Higher levels are uncomfortable because there's too much moisture in the air, making people sweaty and unable to cool down.

We will maintain sunshine and hot temperatures, reaching the low to mid 90’s by Friday. The Warm Springs area will hit over 90 degrees by Tuesday.

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give sky gazers in 17 American states INCLUDING OREGON, a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.

Have a great week!