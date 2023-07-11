Skip to Content
Warm weather continues on the High Desert

KTVZ
By
July 10, 2023 7:53 AM
Published 4:00 AM

Happy Tuesday morning Central Oregon.

Expect clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Windy conditions are expected through Tuesday night, gusting upwards of 26 mph. Breezy conditions will continue in Warm Springs through Wednesday.

Our humidity levels range between 37% and 40%. The Warm Springs area, slightly higher at 54%. Most people are comfortable with a relative humidity level of 30%-50%. Higher levels are uncomfortable because there's too much moisture in the air, making people sweaty and unable to cool down.

Sunny skies and hot temperatures continue, reaching the low to mid 90’s by Friday. The Warm Springs area will hit over 100 degrees by Saturday.

Have a sparkling day!

Weather

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

