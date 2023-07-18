Skip to Content
Central Oregon remains sunny and warm this week

July 18, 2023
Happy Tuesday Central Oregon. Hope you’re enjoying your summer.

Expect breezy conditions in the Warm Springs, Redmond and Prineville areas, gusting upwards of 20 mph through Thursday evening.

Tuesday evening, temperatures will dip down between the low to mid 50’s.

Day time temperatures will begin to soar as we inch closer to Friday, reaching the upper  90’s. Warm Springs may reach 100 degrees by Friday.

Clouds will begin to roll in by our weekend, which will drop our temperatures down a bit, but we’ll stay in the low 90-degree range.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

