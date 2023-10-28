Chilly temperatures and dry conditions

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

If you’re dressing up for any Halloween events this weekend, I suggest wearing a warmer costume or bring a jacket with you. It will be chilly!

Saturday night will be dry and cold with temperatures dropping into the teens.

On Sunday, we can expect sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the 50s, accompanied by widespread frost in the morning.

A slight warming trend will continue through the start of the work week when we reach the 60s by Wednesday.

We’re not seeing any rain in sight until Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

