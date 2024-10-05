Skip to Content
Smoky conditions with sunshine mixed with mild to tepid temperatures

October 5, 2024 4:10 AM
Published 3:50 PM

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon.

Not much going on this weekend. Winds will be light and coming generally from the Southwest.

The temperatures will be in the 70s under mostly sunny skies in Bend and Redmond.

There may be some smoke around, so staying indoors if the smoke gets too thick, is a good idea.

Expect sunshine on Sunday, with temperatures possibly reaching the low 80s in Bend and Redmond with light winds from the southwest, as well. 

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

