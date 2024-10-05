Smoky conditions with sunshine mixed with mild to tepid temperatures

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon.

Not much going on this weekend. Winds will be light and coming generally from the Southwest.

The temperatures will be in the 70s under mostly sunny skies in Bend and Redmond.

There may be some smoke around, so staying indoors if the smoke gets too thick, is a good idea.

Expect sunshine on Sunday, with temperatures possibly reaching the low 80s in Bend and Redmond with light winds from the southwest, as well.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US