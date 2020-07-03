PLEASANT DAYS!

Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Beginning today we can look forward to a string of beautiful days that will carry us right through the 4th of July weekend. You may see a puff of a cloud or two, but there will nothing to interrupt a sunny, warm day. Highs will be in the low 80's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening. Mostly clear skies tonight will be accompanied by lows in the 40's.

Take these pleasant conditions today and put ditto marks on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We will see a modest cool down Tuesday, but climb right back into the upper 70's Wednesday. Expect to see sunny to mostly sunny skies stay with us through the end of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I’m Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!