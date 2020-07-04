Skip to Content
More sunshine expected the rest of the holiday weekend

Happy Fourth of July, Central Oregon!

The sunny, breezy conditions continued on Saturday, with sustained northwesterly winds at double-digit speeds for most of us, and some gusts reaching up to 26 miles per hour.

Forecast lows will stay a bit on the warmer side, mostly scattered in the mid to high 40s.

Sunday will look a lot similar to your Saturday, with temperatures topping out in the high 70s and low 80s across the board.

Winds, though, are expected to calm down Sunday, staying around 5-7 mph.

Monday will be sunny as well, but the La Pine area has a 20% chance at seeing showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Then, on Tuesday, we cool down into the low 70s, before warming back up closer to average to finish out the rest of the week.

