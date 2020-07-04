More sunshine expected the rest of the holiday weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Fourth of July, Central Oregon!

The sunny, breezy conditions continued on Saturday, with sustained northwesterly winds at double-digit speeds for most of us, and some gusts reaching up to 26 miles per hour.

Forecast lows will stay a bit on the warmer side, mostly scattered in the mid to high 40s.

Sunday will look a lot similar to your Saturday, with temperatures topping out in the high 70s and low 80s across the board.

Winds, though, are expected to calm down Sunday, staying around 5-7 mph.

Monday will be sunny as well, but the La Pine area has a 20% chance at seeing showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Then, on Tuesday, we cool down into the low 70s, before warming back up closer to average to finish out the rest of the week.