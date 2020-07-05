Mostly clear conditions expected most of the week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Hope you're all still having a safe and happy holiday weekend.

Breezy conditions have taken a break for today, with northwesterly winds mainly between 6 and 11 mph, but the sunny skies are still here.

We are expecting to be mostly clear on the High Desert for the next seven days at least, with the only exception coming Monday evening, when a few more clouds will roll into the region, in addition to a slight increase in wind speeds at that time.

Forecast lows for your Sunday will be scattered in the 40s.

Highs for Monday will be in the high 70s and low 80s.

Our temperatures drop a bit on Tuesday, into the low 70s, about 10 degrees below our seasonal average.

However, we jump right back into the 80s on Wednesday and stay there through the weekend.