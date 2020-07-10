Dry conditions continue through the weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

Forecast lows for tonight will be scattered from the low 40s to the mid-50s across the board, putting us a few degrees above our seasonal average.

Those warm conditions continue on Saturday, with temperatures possibly reaching the high 80s.

The big change for Saturday - wind speeds are expected to pick up. Sustained northwesterly winds will be between 6-11 mph in the morning, and will only increase as the day rolls on. Gusts could reach close to 30 mph in the evening.

Winds will likely dip back down a bit on Sunday, with temperatures dipping as well, into the high 70s.

Then, Monday through Wednesday, we gradually warm back up, getting back to the mid 80s by this time next week, with mostly clear conditions the entire way.