HOT – HOT – HOT!

Local Forecast

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

All of Central Oregon will be under either a High Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning today. Skies will stay sunny and highs will be around 100 degrees. NW breezes will not provide much relief as they only reach 5-10 mph. Tonight's skies will stay mostly clear. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 40's in the upper elevations to the upper 50's and low 60's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.

Sunny, hot conditions will stay with us through the end of the work week. Highs will reach triple digits again Thursday and be in the mid to upper 90's Friday. This intense heat will break a bit for the weekend as we see highs in the upper 80's Saturday and Sunday. We will cling to sunny skies going into next week when high top out in the mid 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!