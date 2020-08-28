Air Quality Alert extended, then Red Flag Warning

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

With hazy skies still with us, our Air Quality Alert has been extended once again, which has happened a few times since it first went into effect last Friday.

That alert is now set to expire Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

A few hours later, starting at 2 p.m., a Red Flag Warning goes into place for most of Central Oregon. That's an upgrade from the original Fire Weather Watch we were looking at due to drier conditions and stronger expected wind speeds.

That warning lasts through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Then, on Sunday and Monday, we cool down into the mid to low 70s here on the High Desert, giving us our coolest temperatures we will have seen in more than two weeks at that point.

But it doesn't last long.

Next Tuesday through Thursday, our forecast shows we will be in the mid to low 90s.