Cooldown before a warmup

Local Forecast

As smoke levels continue to gradually diminish here in Central Oregon, our hazy skies are almost gone.

We will have a very light smoke layer covering parts of the region Sunday, but that's a huge difference from the last several days, during which we've been in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Sunday should be on the cooler side of average, with forecast highs in the 70s.

We stay in the 70s on Monday, and could see partly cloudy skies for parts of the afternoong.

Then a big warmup is in store for the rest of our extended forecast.

We jump up into the 90s on Tuesday, and then expect to stay there until next Saturday.