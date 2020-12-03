Freezing AM Fog; Mild Day

Local Forecast

We are surrounded by air stagnation advisories, so for many it will be difficult to shake off the morning freezing fog. Also, an inversion layer could decrease out air quality a bit as wood stove smoke gets trapped at the surface. Skies will be mostly clear with highs in the low to mid 40's and SE breezes at 5-10 mph. Tonight's lows will be in the 20's with partly cloudy skies and a chance of more freezing fog.

Skies will be clearer Friday, but watch for that fog in the morning. Highs will be around 50. Fog will settle into many areas again overnight as lows dip into the teens. Saturday will see highs in the mid 40's, but clouds will thicken later in the day. A chance of mixed showers and freezing fog will be with us much of Saturday night, but this will be a brief and weak system. Skies will become mostly sunny Sunday and highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies going into next week with highs in the low to mid 50's.

