Wind-driven rain/snow

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The arrival of the next winter storm system will deliver a 30% chance of rain showers through the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's on a very windy day. Westerly winds will ramp up to 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 20's and we will see a 50% chance of snow by morning. Westerly winds will stay gusty, at 15-25 mph.

Mixed showers will stay in our forecast through Saturday morning, when we will start to see some partial clearing. The current Winter Storm Warning is due to be lifted at 4:00 AM Saturday, also. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40's to low 50's going into next week. By Wednesday, we are expecting to see highs in the mid 50',s under mostly sunny skies.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!