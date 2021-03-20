Spring starts off with more winter

Local Forecast

Happy Spring Central Oregon!

On the day of the vernal equinox, our temperatures were actually slightly below average and several of our ski resorts welcomed more than four inches of fresh snow.

Our cities may get some flurries here and there tonight but nothing substantial.

Sunday looks to be much of the same in town as the system that may bring us some snow flakes tonight will have dissipated, giving us very calm and cool conditions tomorrow, with highs in the middle to upper 40s and winds, much calmer, around 7-9 mph.

Things change again Sunday night with a new system that has the potential to us a light dusting of snow by Monday morning in Redmond as well as other parts of Central Oregon.

Once that system clears out early Monday, we will see winds freshen, with the potential for gusts near 30 mph.

The winds aren't expected to last long, however, and may calm down by that evening leaving us fairly calm as things start to warm up a little by the middle of the week.

All the while, there are good chances for more new snow at Mt. Bachelor to start this week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US