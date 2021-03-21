Winter weather advisory in place for Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Just two days into spring... and some of us are under a winter weather advisory.

We are looking at a system moving in from the northwest corner of the state, and most of us should see some wintry mix at the least from it as we go into tonight and tomorrow morning.

The advisory is in place for Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver and the very southernmost part of Bend.

This system will start giving the Cascades snow early Sunday evening and they could see at least five inches by tomorrow morning, if not more.

In Central Oregon, we won't see more than a half-inch of accumulation in the higher-elevation cities (La Pine and Sunriver).

The system will still be around Monday morning and will likely turn to rain as temperatures warm. Once it does clear out, we will still be left with gusty conditions, potentially gusts around 30 mph through that evening.

Once we get to Tuesday, things will settle down and we'll have calm winds, but still below-average temperatures in the low 50s.

After the potential for another system on Wednesday that could bring rain, spring looks to return, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 60s by the weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US