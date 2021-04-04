Breezy tonight, cooler Monday

Local Forecast

Happy Easter Sunday, Central Oregon!

The sun finally broke out today, and our temperatures did make it into the 60s, but the latter won't be true tomorrow.

We have a weak front moving through the area that may produce a stray shower or two across the area this evening, but most significantly it will drop our temperatures and freshen our winds.

Winds tonight could top out around 28 mph before calming later this evening.

Temperatures Monday looking around 7-10 degrees cooler than today, toping out in the mid 50s just about everywhere except Warm Springs, which may climb up into the 60s again.

Winds will also pick up again on Monday, albeit not quite as strong as this evening, with gusts topping out around 20 mph.

Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, back into the mid to upper 60s, but we start another cooling trend that could send us into the lower 50s by the weekend.

We also will see our next system arrive on Thursday morning, but that one also only carries about a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

